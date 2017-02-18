Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The World Pool Masters is being played in Gibraltar.

Video: The strangest post-match interview ever at the World Pool Masters

There were strange scenes at the World Pool Masters today as Naoyuki Oi treated fans to possibly the strangest post-match interview ever.

Fresh from securing his place in the quarter finals of the event in Gibraltar with a tight win, Oi was in fine spirits and provided some top class entertainment for the crowd.

Speaking to Tony Wrighton after edging out China’s Wu Jiaqing, he seemingly ignored the first question he was asked and announced himself to the crowd instead, before congratulating himself on the victory.

Wrighton was understandably taken aback by the unprecedented response, but Oi soon cleared the issue up for him.

“English, only a little. No problem!”

After composing himself, Wrighton continued the interview, whether Oi understood or not, and gave the fans a moment to remember.

Take a look at the video for the full interview, it’s well worth a watch!

So, yeah, not much you can really say about that.

The final of the World Pool Masters takes place on Sunday, maybe Oi will still be around to try and top that interview then.

