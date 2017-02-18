A group of Russian fans have released a song aiming to alleviate the fears of Brits planning to travel to the 2018 World Cup.

The song, called 'Dare, Dare, Don't Be Scared' is a response to a rather ominous BBC documentary detailing how Russian hooligans are planning to ambush England fans at next year’s World Cup and turn the tournament into a “festival of violence”.

Russian Ultras are reportedly set to attempt to recreate the ugly scenes seen throughout France during Euro 2016 but the light-hearted, tongue-in-cheek rendition of a 19th-century Cossack song might help ease the worries of some fans at least.

Article continues below

As you will hear, the song alludes to the documentary and asks the BBC “not to fright a British fan,” since guests are always welcome in Russia. The chorus' message is loud and clear: “don’t be afraid, we won’t touch you.”

The documentary at hand, ‘Russia’s Hooligan Army.’, featured Russian fans who actually claimed that their words had been taken out of context and misinterpreted by the British press in order to scare people and prevent them from going to the World Cup.

Article continues below

Video: Russian fans' song for England supporters

Russians claims words were twisted

One fan in particular who was included in the documentary had some choice words to say about the message it portrayed to British fans.

Vasily Stepanov, who is the former leader of Spartak Moscow's supporters group 'Spartak Gladiators' told RT the following regarding how his words were misconstrued.

"Yes, I did participate in the film, but I'm amazed at how they twist my words in the media now,” Stepanov said.

“I haven’t seen the movie itself, though. I’ve only read an article about it in the Guardian, which I call a ‘smear campaign.’ The part about ‘Putin’s military forces in Marseille’ is a barefaced lie.

“I’d never say that. I knew who I was talking to, and what kind of answers they were looking for.”

He continued: "I afforded myself a little irony. I don’t know if they understand that humor. The interview was rather sarcastic from my side, to be honest.”

Stepanov also told RT that the interview he conducted with the BBC had been a lot less newsworthy than it turned out in the broadcasted programme.

“We spoke about my past activities as a fan, additionally the BBC journalists asked me to comment on the incidents in Marseille. I told them that it was a total failure on the part of the organizers and the police,” he said.

“They also asked me about the upcoming World Cup in Russia, I said to them that Russia always welcomes foreigners and that people from Britain have nothing to be afraid of,”

So, it seems as if the documentary potentially overhyped the violent intentions of some fans, especially as in the song the fans say: “We’ll meet you like relatives. You won’t have to pay for anything, but you won’t be able to leave without having a few shots with us,”.

However, the scenes that transpired in France last summer will certainly live long in the memory and will likely, in conjunction with this documentary, deter a lot of Brits from travelling to Russia next year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms