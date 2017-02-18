Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Joe has discussed a return for Punk.

Samoa Joe discusses a potential WWE return for CM Punk

While his future in the UFC is still uncertain, there are still many fans that would welcome CM Punk back to the WWE with open arms.

Others are understandably annoyed at how he walked out on the company, but whether he chooses to return or not is a whole different ball game.

The bad blood between Punk and the WWE has been well-documented over the years, and regardless of the fact that it still looks highly unlikely that he’ll come back to the company in an in-ring role, the hope is still there.

It’s another well known fact that CM Punk is close friends with current Monday Night Raw star, Samoa Joe, and their fans had been calling for a match in the WWE for many years.

As we know, though, Punk’s calls for guys like Joe to be in the WWE fell on deaf ears and it looks as if we’ll never see a match between them – not on WWE television anyway.

Just a week after Jim Ross claimed Punk could return to the WWE one day, if they both hug and make up, Joe has had his say on whether it could happen.

Speaking to Eyes on the Game, Joe not only revealed his desire to fight John Cena, and what Punk's reaction was to his debut, but he also refused to rule out a WWE return for CM Punk.

He said: “It’s funny.

“The thing about wrestling is that nothing is ever impossible.

“So you never know. You might see us united back in the ring, someday. We’ll see.”

Being a friend of Punk’s, he could have easily shot down those rumours and fans could have moved on from it all.

It looks like Joe wants to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, but it still seems like it could be a very long wait before anything between the WWE and Punk advances.

Do you think CM Punk will ever return to the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Triple H

