The Slam Dunk Contest is one of the major highlights of the NBA All-Star weekend, and this year's event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will be no different.

This year's contest features four participants; 2016's runner-up Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Phoenix Suns, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers.

They're bound to put on a show with creative and never-before-seen dunks, but they've got a lot to live up to if you look back in the history of the contest. Here are five of the best slam dunks from previous years.

5. Dwight Howard - Superman - 2008

There's always a lot of showmanship during the Slam Dunk Contest, but the vast majority of participants are unable to back it up. Dwight Howard in 2008, however, was not one of those people.

Before his attempt, the then Orlando Magic player unveiled a Superman top under his jersey, put on a Superman cape, and slammed home his dunk to win the contest. Some might say that this wasn’t actually a dunk because he didn’t touch the rim, but it was still a fabulous attempt.

4. Zach LaVine - Between His Legs - 2016

Zach LaVine had already won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2015, but he had to do a lot to retain his title the following year because of the efforts of Aaron Gordon. Some will say he did exactly that.

Taking off from around the free-throw line, the Minnesota Timberwolves star took the ball through his legs during flight before slamming the ball home in the hoop, causing a great reaction by the likes of Steph Curry and James Harden.

3. Michael Jordan - Free-Throw Slam - 1988

In arguably the best Slam Dunk Contest ever, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins squared off in a duel for the Slam Dunk crown in 1988.

Wilkins was a great competitor, but it was impossible for him to stop the greatest of all-time in Chicago. For his winning attempt, MJ took off from the free-throw line for his iconic dunk, scoring him a perfect 50 and retaining his title.

2. Aaron Gordon - Under The Legs and Mascot - 2016

Gordon is the clear favourite to win the Slam Dunk Contest for the first time this year, but arguably, his first Slam Dunk title should have come in 2016 for this attempt.

Using Stuff the Magic Dragon who held the basketball in his hand over his head, the Magic star jumped over the mascot, cupped the ball with one hand, passed it under his legs, and then slammed it home.

1. Vince Carter - reverse 360-degree Windmill - 2000

Vince Carter brought back the Slam Dunk Contest with a bang in 2000 with his fantastic attempts, one of them being the amazing reverse 360-degree windmill straight from the off.

He says as well that he didn't have a clue what he would do in the contest until he stepped onto the court, so to create this in a short space of time is truly incredible, and why it's one of the best dunks we have ever seen in the Slam Dunk Contest.