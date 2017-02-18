Kurt Angle enjoyed a wonderful career in the WWE with multiple championship victories, enjoyable feuds and that’s all finally being honoured with a Hall of Fame induction.

There’s understandably been a lot of media attention on the Olympic gold medallist, as he’s finally coming home – and an in-ring return has also been speculated in recent weeks.

While he’ll be remembered as an all-time great, his professional wrestling career in the WWE almost didn’t happen, all because of one comment he made in an interview.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, former WWE producer Bruce Prichard that a meeting with Angle ended early, as he believed his Olympic gold medal win meant he should never lose a match.

He said: “I met Kurt when he came in. First, he met with Vince. They all went in and met with Vince alone.

“Afterwards, Vince set him into my office to talk to him a little bit more about the [professional wrestling] business and get a feel for what Kurt’s desires were, what he was really looking for, what he knew about the business, and what have you.

“And in that meeting, there was a comment made by Kurt that I kind of just ended the meeting because Kurt made it very clear that being an Olympic gold medallist that he couldn’t possibly ever lose a match.

“He’s the best there is and no one could ever beat him. No one would ever believe that he could lose a match. So, I thanked Kurt for his time and I wished him very well with his gold medal and move on.”

He went on to reveal that they would eventually come to terms after Jim Ross made contact.

In his debut, though, Angle was presented as a ‘real athlete’, and Prichard revealed that guys like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker didn’t take too kindly to that.

He added: “I mean, Steve Austin for one, looking at him like, Well, godd**n, is this guy saying I ain’t real?’, so sure, everyone was, even The Undertaker felt it was demeaning and didn’t like the tone of the vignettes.”

It’s a good job they were able to move on from Angle’s comments, as he went on to carve an incredible career and create somebody the fans love.

What do you make of Kurt Angle almost ruining his WWE career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

