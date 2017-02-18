It's been a long wait for Gareth Bale to get back on the pitch.

The Welsh international was brought back into the fold during the second half of Real's 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday afternoon, and wasted no time in re-establishing himself as one of the club's main men.

Alvaro Morata gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half, and Bale added the second with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

Having missed nearly three months with an ankle injury, it wouldn't have been unfair to expect Bale to be suffering with ring rust upon his return.

However, he showed that he made good progress in his recovery by latching on to a fine through ball to finish the game off in the 83rd minute.

The 27-year-old wasn't risked in the midweek Champions League tie, but coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed in the days following that he would be included for the La Liga meeting this weekend.

Bale replaced goalscorer Morata on 71 minutes, and took just 12 minutes to make his mark on the game.

Spotting the open channel, he raced ahead of the Espanyol defenders to put himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

And where other players may be reluctant, Bale simply displayed his killer instincts by unleashing a low shot towards the far post from an increasingly tight angle.

The run he made to create the chance for himself was nothing short of spectacular and shows that he has no worries about the injury.

