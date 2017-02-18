Kevin Owens has a huge task ahead of him at the Fastlane pay-per-view as he defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with all of the speculation that’s been going around, you’ll be aware that Owens is rumoured to finally drop the title in a squash match.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

This is to allow Goldberg and Brock Lesnar to have their final battle at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, where The Beast Incarnate is expected to reign supreme and potentially end Goldberg’s run in the WWE by snatching the red strap.

IWNerd have reported that there could be some big plans on the horizon for the Universal Championship, and it all kicks off at Fastlane.

Firstly, they’re claiming that it’ll be Chris Jericho who costs Owens the title, rather than a Lesnar interference as he’ll be guaranteed a title match if he stays out of the way and lets Goldberg win.

Following that, if and when Lesnar wins at the Grandest Stage of Them All, his reign isn’t expected to be that short.

They’re reporting that WWE will have The Beast Incarnate hold the Universal Championship up until the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

PUTTING OVER A YOUNGER STAR

The reason for that is the WWE have made it clear in the past that they want the event as a mini-WrestleMania, and that's why it now stretches to four hours so you can bet Lesnar will be featured in a blockbuster match.

Plus, now that Lesnar has retired from the UFC, it provides him with a clear path to dominate for many months to come.

At the event, though, the same source is reporting that they want Lesnar to put a younger talent over – something they’ve said on numerous occasions but haven’t actually gone through with it as it’s a big risk.

While names like Finn Balor and Samoa Joe will continue to be discussed, there’s no solid name you can throw into the mix right now, especially with another draft coming our way after WrestleMania.

Despite that, it seems like WWE could be looking at the bigger picture now by going ahead with a couple of short-term plans.

Should WWE let Brock Lesnar be Universal Champion until SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

