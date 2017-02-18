Ever since Zinedine Zidane arrived at Real Madrid to manage the side he once starred for as a player, Los Blancos seem hell-bent on shattering records in Spain and indeed Europe.

During the first half of the campaign, in fact, stretching back from the second half of the 2015/16 season, the Spanish giants embarked on an astonishing feat of going 40 games unbeaten.

Their loss to Wolfsburg in April of 2016 was their last until Sevilla finally put an end to a record which may never be topped in Spain as they ran out 2-1 winners at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in January.

The 40-game streak was one better than the previous best set by arch rivals Barcelona in the 2014/15 campaign, however, Los Blancos' attempt still falls way short of the world record 62 unbeaten set by Celtic between the years of 1915 and 1917.

Really had to scrummage through the archives to get that, but in the modern day, Real's record is possibly more sensational than that of the Buoys due to the increased competition and quality on the pitch.

But it seems as if Zidane's side are still breaking records as they ticked yet another one off in the 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

The routine victory against the Catalan club saw goals from Alvaro Morata and a beautiful finish from Gareth Bale who made his long-awaited return from injury after 88 days on the treatment table.

The victory marked, amazingly, the 42nd consecutive fixture in which Los Blancos have found the net in a game.

With the attacking forces of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Bale, when the Welshman is fit, it is no wonder that the Spanish giants have achieved such a record.

Ironically, it was Wolfsburg again who were the last club to halt the Madrid attack in their 2-0 victory in the Champions League back in April - Los Blancos went on to progress after winning 3-0 at the Bernabeu, courtesy of a Ronaldo hattrick.

In La Liga, bitter city rivals Atletico were the last team to keep a clean sheet against Zidane's men as they won 1-0 in Real's backyard last February, Antoine Griezmann scoring the only goal of the game.

Keeping Europe's most successful team at bay is proving to be one of the most difficult tasks in world football at the minute and it begs the question, when will they next draw a blank?

That's anyone's guess, but let's all say in unison, kudos to Madrid for setting yet another record which almost defies belief.

