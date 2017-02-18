While the WWE brand split hasn’t worked out for everyone, one star that’s definitely enjoying a successful run so far is Baron Corbin.

The Lone Wolf was drafted eighth by the blue brand and after a rocky start, he’s turned into a main event calibre talent.

SMACKDOWN SUCCESS

There was a lot of excitement when the reinvented Corbin appeared on NXT, but the fans quickly turned against him and that drifted over to the main roster as well.

Now, he’s holding his own against the biggest stars on the roster, from AJ Styles to John Cena and he’s also rumoured to be dethroning Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Since the draft, though, the opinion from fans seems to be changing on him as he’s the new resident monster, rivalling Braun Strowman from Monday Night Raw – and he eliminated him in the Royal Rumble too.

Usually, you’d be happy that fans are warming to you, unless you’re Corbin.

Speaking to the Phoenix New Times, he revealed that all of the new praise he’s getting is falling on deaf ears as he doesn’t care about the reaction he gets.

FAN REACTION

He said: “No, because I don’t really care [about fan reaction]. And that’s why I’m good at what I do, that’s why I’m good at my job, that’s why I’m successful.

“I’ve never really cared what people think of how I’m doing. If they have a problem with it, they can either change their mind or they can tell me how they feel, but it’s just falling on deaf ears.

“And that’s what’s funny right now, too, is all these people who hated me and then I go out there and I think we steal the show at TLC [with Kalisto] and now people are like, ‘Oh wait, Baron Corbin’s good.’

“I don’t want them to change their opinion because someone else did. All those people who are negative can stay that way. It doesn’t fill my pockets more with their respect. Their respect doesn’t pay my bills.

“So, I’m just going to continue to go out there and do what I do every single night.”

That’s the attitude he needs, as harsh as it sounds.

He has everything going for him right now and WWE officials are clearly impressed with him, so don't be surprised with what he can achieve in the company in the near future.

Can Baron Corbin go all the way in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

