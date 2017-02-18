Wednesday night’s thrashing by Bayern Munich has resulted in countless memes, posts and protests by the Arsenal faithful.

Now fuel has been added to the fire after the star-studded German side scraped a draw against low-rated opponents Hertha Berlin.

There is a reason its called the beautiful game, but the scenes have turned ugly for Gunners fans, and cries for Arsene Wenger to step down have reached boiling point following the Bundesliga tie today.

When thinking about how a team like Huddersfield can pull off a draw against Manchester City, or how Millwall can go one over Leicester, many things come to mind.

Greater team spirit and more desire to win are two of the top contenders, and it seems from the string of tweets from Arsenal fans that they think that much less of their side.

Things are certainly not looking good for Wenger with the likes of Martin Keown, Ian Wright and Lee Dixon all expressing their concern about the long-serving manager’s current incapacity to mobilise his team and Jens Lehmann, ever the blunt one, claiming that Wenger needs to leave now.

Do you agree with Lehmann? Or do you think Wenger should at least be given the chance to grab an FA Cup title before saying goodbye? Is there anybody out there who thinks Arsene Wenger should actually stay and keep trying? Have your say today.

