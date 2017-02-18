Gareth Bale made his long awaited return to action with a bang on Saturday afternoon, coming off the bench to double Real Madrid's lead in the 2-0 win over Espanyol.

Having missed the past 88 days with an ankle injury, the 27-year-old took just 12 minutes to get back into the swing of things and announce his return in spectacular fashion with a well taken goal.

His return couldn't come at a better time either. With Real still leading the league and Barca looking far from their best, he could make a huge contribution to the club's push for the title.

However, it would seem that not everyone is so happy to see him back on the pitch.

Shortly after the final whistle, a video began doing the rounds on social media showing the reaction of James Rodriguez as Bale readied himself to enter the fray.

And he couldn't have looked less happier about it.

In Bale's absence James had enjoyed an extended run in the side but against Espanyol neither he nor Marco Asensio made it onto the pitch.

Now with Bale back, it would seem that the playing time of some of Madrid's other attacking players could be about to diminish as Zinedine Zidane won't want to throw away the club's lead at the top of the table now that the home stretch is in sight.

It's understandable. While the pair have been at the club there has been no suggestion of a rift between Bale and Rodriguez, but with the Wales international now back to full fitness it could throw a shadow over James' future.

The Colombian had been linked with a move away earlier in the season, but his stint in the side seemed to quash the rumours of an imminent exit, but now we can likely expect the papers to get speculating once again.

