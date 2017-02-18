Cristiano Ronaldo may come across as a fairly arrogant man at times, but that doesn't mean the current Ballon d'Or holder doesn't enjoy the odd joke here and there.

The Portuguese forward was all smiles in the tunnel before Real Madrid's home fixture against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon and the cameras spotted something that was, shall we say, fairly humorous from the serial goal scorer.

In an exchange with former Los Blancos goalkeeper Diego Lopez, on loan at Espanyol from AC Milan, Ronaldo decided to mock his former colleague's suspect hair.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Lopez, like a lot of men, is receding a tad, whereas the model-like Madrid man's hair is near enough perfect on every occasion, christ knows how much product he uses.

Commenting on the 35-year-old's look, Ronaldo said: "You've got 3,600 hairs, eh?" Bit harsh mate, he can't help his genetics.

Article continues below

The video can be seen below in which you can see Spanish striker Alvaro Morata making his teammate aware of the cameras filming him.

Feeling a tad like a school bully caught by his disappointed parents, Ronaldo duly puts his head in his hands to try and hide the embarrassment.

Once on the pitch, Ronaldo put it all behind him, putting in a very astute performance despite failing to score which for him, is quite a rarity.

Morata opened the scoring, setting a club record of 42 consecutive games in which Los Blancos have scored in all competitions - not bad that.

A returning Gareth Bale scored after coming off the bench in the second half after being confined to the treatment table for almost three months - 88 days to be exact.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now in total control of the title race, sitting four points above Barcelona with a game in hand.

The Spanish giants also got their Champions League knockout campaign off to a good start on Wednesday evening with a 3-1 win over Napoli at the Bernabeu.

Real are bidding to become the first team in the competition's history to successfully retain the trophy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms