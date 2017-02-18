Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo mocks former teammate Diego Lopez before Espanyol game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo may come across as a fairly arrogant man at times, but that doesn't mean the current Ballon d'Or holder doesn't enjoy the odd joke here and there.

The Portuguese forward was all smiles in the tunnel before Real Madrid's home fixture against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon and the cameras spotted something that was, shall we say, fairly humorous from the serial goal scorer.

In an exchange with former Los Blancos goalkeeper Diego Lopez, on loan at Espanyol from AC Milan, Ronaldo decided to mock his former colleague's suspect hair.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Lopez, like a lot of men, is receding a tad, whereas the model-like Madrid man's hair is near enough perfect on every occasion, christ knows how much product he uses.

Commenting on the 35-year-old's look, Ronaldo said: "You've got 3,600 hairs, eh?" Bit harsh mate, he can't help his genetics.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo ends David Lopez’s career with stunning skill

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo ends David Lopez’s career with stunning skill

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

The video can be seen below in which you can see Spanish striker Alvaro Morata making his teammate aware of the cameras filming him.

Feeling a tad like a school bully caught by his disappointed parents, Ronaldo duly puts his head in his hands to try and hide the embarrassment.

Once on the pitch, Ronaldo put it all behind him, putting in a very astute performance despite failing to score which for him, is quite a rarity.

Morata opened the scoring, setting a club record of 42 consecutive games in which Los Blancos have scored in all competitions - not bad that.

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

A returning Gareth Bale scored after coming off the bench in the second half after being confined to the treatment table for almost three months - 88 days to be exact.

Zinedine Zidane's side are now in total control of the title race, sitting four points above Barcelona with a game in hand.

The Spanish giants also got their Champions League knockout campaign off to a good start on Wednesday evening with a 3-1 win over Napoli at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid CF v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Real are bidding to become the first team in the competition's history to successfully retain the trophy. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale
Toni Kroos

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again