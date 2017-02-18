Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wishing you a speedy recovery.

Johanna Konta pulls out of Dubai tournament after injuring foot

World number 10 Johanna Konta was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Duty Free Championships on the eve of her first match, the BBC reports.

She now joins Sara Errani, Zvetlana Kuznetsova, Simona Halep, Timea Bacsinszky, Alize Cornet and Carla Suarez Navarro on the injury list.

She was supposed to start the championship in 8th seed, however following the injury it has emerged that Barbora Strycova, last year’s losing finalist, will take over and will also receive a bye into the second round.

Speaking to journalists, Konta expressed her disappointment at not being able to participate saying she “came with every intention of playing” and is “really sad I didn’t get to make my debut here.”

She went on to explain that tending to her injury was a priority, saying “health has to come first and it is a long season.”

Konta was last involved in the fed cup world play offs, teaming up with Heather Watson to beat Croat pair Ana Konjuh and Darija Jurak 2-1.

Britain’s number one does remain optimistic about returning to Dubai, stating that she’s “really looking forward to coming back next year and for many years to come” and that she’s relishing being in Dubai which she describes as a “wonderful venue” where she has “enjoyed my short amount of time here.”

Let’s hope that the tennis ace will make a speedy recovery and be up and running for her next challenge.

