Cesc Fabregas' role at Chelsea has been the subject of much debate this season. The Spanish midfielder was a revelation in his first season with the Blues when as a deep-lying playmaker, his dictation of games propelled Jose Mourinho's side to the title.

Then, last season, the former Arsenal and Barcelona pass master hit the lowest point of his career. Subjected to abuse from the fans, rumours of him instigating dressing room rows and a total lack of form lead many to believe he would seek a new club in the summer.

Antonio Conte sought to keep the La Masia graduate but so far this season has used him sparingly.

When he has been used by the Italian, Fabregas' quality has been on show and the Spanish international was in fine fettle as Chelsea eased past Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round, winning 2-0.

Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa scored the goals, however, it was their international colleague's range of passing that really caught the eye.

In an interview after the fixture, Blues legend John Terry, who has been condemned to the bench himself, stated that he believed his teammate was 'unlucky' not to be getting more minutes.

However, Fabregas' plight is made a whole lot difficult my Conte's formation alteration. The Italian opts for only two natural central midfielders in his 3-4-3 system and as a requirement, they have to be fairly pragmatic.

Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante have been the perfect advocates of this style, giving the Blues the necessary balance, steel and skill in the middle of the park.

Sadly, Fabregas will not usurp either of the combative duo at this moment in time. His role as a substitute to open up tiring teams is perhaps the best he can currently hope for at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's title challenge looks likely to be a major success and at this point in the season, Conte will be unwilling to change a winning formula.

For now, Fabregas will have to happy with a bit-part role in west London and perhaps when given the chance, like he did against Wolves, he can highlight what he can bring to an all-conquering Chelsea side.

