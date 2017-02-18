Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mario Balotelli.

Mario Balotelli receives the strangest red card you'll ever see

Why always him?

It's not always easy being Super Mario, as every time he seems to have his career back on track something happens to throw a spanner back into the works.

Having taken an early lead thanks to Wylan Cyprien, Nice were forced to see out the remaining 20 minutes of their match with Lorient with just 10 men after the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker was given his marching orders.

Now, we know what you're thinking. He lashed out, he did something crazy, something we've seen him do before.

Well, actually, it didn't quite go down like that. In fact, on first glance, it doesn't seem like he did anything at all.

What happened was Balotelli was involved in a physical battle with Lorient player Zargo Toure.

Both players were giving as good as they were getting, though it seemed as though neither did anything wrong as you can see in the video below.

However, the Italian international was shown a straight red card by the referee, after supposedly talking back to him.

He must have said something really terrible if it earned him a sending off, but you can imagine Nice will try to appeal the decision and get it overturned.

Nice are currently trying to keep up with Monaco and Paris Saint Germain at the summit of Ligue 1, and the win will keep them within touching distance of their rivals.

Lorient, though, are fighting to stay in the division, and are expected to go straight back down.

