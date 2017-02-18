Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rugby Union

Seth Rogen: the rugby star?.

Seth Rogen reveals that he could have had a career in rugby

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It always seems so surprising that actors and actresses did something else before they made the big time.

Yet, a whole list of celebrities with a history of playing sports at school or college has emerged and is increasing by the interview.

The latest addition (via Balls.ie) spoke about his involvement in high school rugby, and apparently Seth Rogen had quite a knack for the sport.

Article continues below

It was while he was filming the hit TV-series Freaks&Geeks that he got down and dirty on the field in Vancouver, where American Football is apparently not as popular as in other parts of the country.

Speaking to rapper Tyler, The Creator, Rogen described himself as “a big dude” that “played rugby” and “smoked a tonne of weed” dubbing himself a “pot-head-rugby-stand-up-comedian.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo ends David Lopez’s career with stunning skill

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo ends David Lopez’s career with stunning skill

Watch: Twitter is destroying Joey Barton for ‘embarrassing’ moment v Lincoln

Watch: Twitter is destroying Joey Barton for ‘embarrassing’ moment v Lincoln

For certain fans of the sport, it would seem utterly pointless that Rogen played the sport at such a junior level, however, it’s the symbolic gesture behind it that one of Canada’s top-ranked celebrities in recent times had taken a liking to it.

Who knows, if he did not go on to a career in acting, with his towering build and a desire to play, Seth Rogen may just have ended up a professional Rugby prop for a top tier team.

Do you think Seth Rogen could have made it in Rugby? Or did he do the right thing by pursuing acting instead? Have your say in the comments section.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Rugby Union
Australia Rugby
Wales Rugby

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again