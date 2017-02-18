JP Pietersen stars for Leicester after 11 weeks out

Leicester were given a massive boost with the return of South African winger JP Pietersen and Tonga full-back Telusa Veainu from injury as Aaron Mauger’s side ran riot, putting Bristol to the sword.

The powerhouse recorded two first-half tries with Pat Cilliers, Owen Williams and Veainu bringing the score up to 31-10 at the break, and Rob Hawkins snatching one for his side. Veainu’s break that led to Pietersen’s second was the pick of the lot.

The Tigers secured their biggest win of the season as Brendan O’Connor, Adam Thompstone and Greg Batemen went over after the break, while Jamal Ford- Robinson snatched a consolation for Mark Tainton’s struggling squad, who are faced with relegation and are six points adrift of second-to-last Worcester.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s victory means they are within four points of fourth-placed Bath and six points clear of Harlequins, who fell to a 22-12 defeat by the Blue, Black and White.

Interim boss Mauger, however, was still not satisfied despite the emphatic score line saying, “We want to keep our feet on the ground because there are plenty of things we can do better.

"The last 20 minutes was a bit disappointing. I thought we could have put our foot on their throat and put them away proper.”

He also singled out Mike Williams and Luke Hamilton as stand out players, lauding the physicality of his side, which was Mark Tainton’s main peeve concerning his own squad claiming, “We spoke about physicality and looking after the ball and we did neither.”

Leicester now face a trip to London in the Premiership where they will take on Harlequins, while Bristol face off against Bath.

