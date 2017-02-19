To say that the start of All-Star weekend for Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant hasn't gone quite as planned would probably be just a bit of an understatement. Unfortunately, the most recent reason for that isn't anything remotely close to his fault.

While Durant was just relaxing with the other NBA stars and taking in the skills challenge, 3-point contest and dunk contest, he received a nice introduction from the announcer.

The only problem? It wasn't nice, and the announcer said Durant was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. And to top it off, he also got booed. Seriously.

Via Fanly's official Twitter:

That literally couldn't have gone any worse than it possibly did, and if you don't believe it, just look at Durant's face. The man was in literal pain after hearing that and he probably thought this was just a cruel joke being played on him.

Maybe it was, but regardless, it seems that Durant got very little love from the fans in attendance as well. The booing came almost directly after the announcer said "OKC's own" and wasn't exactly drowned out.

It'll be interesting to see what type of response Durant will get when he's announced for the All-Star Game on Sunday, but if Saturday night was any indication, it's probably not going to be a great one.