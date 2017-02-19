Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

KD.

Kevin Durant booed at All-Star Saturday - announcer makes huge OKC gaffe

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

To say that the start of All-Star weekend for Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant hasn't gone quite as planned would probably be just a bit of an understatement. Unfortunately, the most recent reason for that isn't anything remotely close to his fault.

While Durant was just relaxing with the other NBA stars and taking in the skills challenge, 3-point contest and dunk contest, he received a nice introduction from the announcer.

The only problem? It wasn't nice, and the announcer said Durant was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. And to top it off, he also got booed. Seriously.

Via Fanly's official Twitter:

That literally couldn't have gone any worse than it possibly did, and if you don't believe it, just look at Durant's face. The man was in literal pain after hearing that and he probably thought this was just a cruel joke being played on him.

Maybe it was, but regardless, it seems that Durant got very little love from the fans in attendance as well. The booing came almost directly after the announcer said "OKC's own" and wasn't exactly drowned out.

It'll be interesting to see what type of response Durant will get when he's announced for the All-Star Game on Sunday, but if Saturday night was any indication, it's probably not going to be a great one.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Kevin Durant
Russell Westbrook

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again