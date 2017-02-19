The legacy of Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook on the court is shaping up to be something beautiful. The man has a very good chance to average a triple-double this season and is widely considered as one of the best all-around players in the league currently.

Now, Westbrook is doing his best to become a fan favorite off the court as well. Obviously, Kevin Durant choosing to bolt from Oklahoma City to the Golden State Warriors helped out Westbrook's case, but he's becoming an interview gem, which is something that all fans seem to love. After spending all of Friday's media availability time responding to questions about he and Durant's feud by talking about fashion week, he decided to change the script during Saturday's media session.

So, he decided to officially address the drama with Durant? No, not quite. Actually, he did just the opposite, and it was pretty much awesome. If you don't believe it, just check out what he had to say when asked about what it was like being in the same locker room as Durant again, per The Norman Transcript.

“Oh man, it’s great to have my family here, man,” Westbrook responded. “Honestly, I’m excited to have them here: my brother, my mom and dad. It’s a great experience for them.”

It's like Westbrook just had that one queued up and was waiting for the word "Durant" to be brought up in a question. As soon as it did, Westy flipped the script and left the media with nothing.

For what it's worth, Durant did open up on the topic of Westbrook a little, but not much. The Warriors star sort of praised Westbrook, while talking about how the fans appreciate what he's doing on the court.

“They love how he's playing, and everyone respects his game,” Durant said of Westbrook. “That's all you really want.”

While the media sessions are great and all, there's little question that fans all want to see what's going to happen when these two guys get on the court together. Westbrook isn't starting (which is a joke), but Steve Kerr is likely going to wind up having Durant and his old teammate on the court together at some point, because if not then the fans are certainly going to make sure he hears about it.