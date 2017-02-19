What Zinedine Zidane told Gareth Bale before his goal before Espanyol

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of the La Liga table this weekend with a 2-0 win over Espanyol.

Los Blancos were in fine form yet again, but the biggest talking point was that Gareth Bale made his triumphant return to action after nearly three months out with an ankle injury.

The Wales international entered the field late in the second half, and took just 13 minutes to get back on the scoresheet with a well taken goal to settle matters.

In the days before the game, Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Bale would play a part in the Espanyol meeting, having decided against using him in the Champions League during the week.

And after the game, the Frenchman revealed what he said to the club's most expensive player before he rejoined his teammates on the pitch.

"All I told him before the substitution was to go out and enjoy himself," he said.

"Gareth is Gareth. He is a special player, different to the others.

"I was glad about his return and, above all, happy for him to feel like a football player again after spending three months away from the pitch.

"We are all excited he is back and he has returned in the best way possible."

However, despite most people connected with the club being pleased to see the 27-year-old back, there was one player who didn't seem so happy.

James Rodriguez was sat next to Bale on the bench, and gave an odd reaction to seeing his teammate make his return.

What the future has in store for him, only time will tell.

