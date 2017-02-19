Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

It's fair to say Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has lost his way slightly at Arsenal.

Since joining the club in 2011, injury and loss of form have slowed his progress and he's not yet lived up to the potential he showed during his early days.

And it would seem that he's grown frustrated with life at the club, too, after a video emerged of him throwing a mini tantrum during his side's defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the week.

Article continues below

There may be change on the horizon at Arsenal over the summer, and it seems that Jose Mourinho is ready to put this to the test.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the Man United boss will put forward a £30million offer for the England international, and may even use defender Chris Smalling as part of the deal, who has been on Arsenal's radar recently.

Article continues below

Apparently, Mourinho is looking to strengthen his midfield ahead of next season having already sold Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay.

Also, with doubts lingering over the future of veteran midfielder Michael Carrick – who will be 36 by the time next season starts – there will be an extra need for reinforcements.

The report claims that Mourinho's first choice would be Chelsea pair Nemanja Matic and Willian, though he doesn't expect to be allowed anywhere near any of Antonio Conte's men.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain fits the mould for the kind of player Mourinho would be looking to sign. At 23 he is yet to reach his peak, and his pace and ability on the ball make him an even more attractive prospect.

Mourinho wants to pepper his squad with more youth and believes the England star could eventually be a huge player at Old Trafford.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms