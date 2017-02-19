Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

When you’re the most expensive footballer in history, there is understandably a lot of expectation on your shoulders.

That’s exactly the case for Paul Pogba after the midfielder joined Manchester United for £89 million last summer.

Every performance from the former Juventus star is closely analysed as football fans question whether Pogba is worth the astronomical fee.

At the moment, the answer is probably no.

While he’s shown glimpses of world-class ability, Pogba’s return to Old Trafford has been fairly underwhelming with the Red Devils sitting sixth in the Premier League.

But transfer records are broken almost every summer transfer window in modern football and, the chances are, Pogba won’t be the most expensive player in the sport come September.

That will likely ease the pressure on him and allow the 23-year-old to start flourishing in this United side.

And his manager, Jose Mourinho, believes that in a couple of years time everyone will realise that £89 million was actually a bargain, rather than an expensive flop.

"I think he has phenomenal conditions but I think the scrutiny on him is hard, is difficult," said the Portuguese coach. "But that’s the price of being who he is and is also the price of his price.

"I am pretty sure that next summer some players with only half his quality probably will cost the same money or more so I am waiting for that moment to release him from the scrutiny.

"I think in a couple of years you will realise he was cheap but I have to admit that not many clubs have this vision of anticipation of what can happen in the near future.

"A few years ago £25 million was a phenomenal player. Today, £25m is not even a player, it is a prospect of a player. Now, if you want to buy a good prospect, a good 20-year-old player who can be fantastic, you are paying as if the player is already a big player.

"I think next summer can bring a few surprises at this level and probably Paul will lose this status as the world’s most expensive player, which will probably be a good thing."

While Pogba may not have been at the top of his game for most of the campaign, you could certainly argue that he’s been incredibly unlucky this season.

He’s found the net seven times this season but that record could easily have been doubled considering he’s hit the woodwork eight times already this campaign.

And Mourinho realises that his summer signing is unlucky not to have already hit double figures in terms of goals this season.

"Imagine the eight posts and it would be an amazing record," Mourinho said.

"So, you know, step by step – still very, very young, he can be fantastic."

