Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Arsenal shareholders disagree on who should replace Arsene Wenger

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsene Wenger has faced intense questioning about his future all week following Arsenal's 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Not for the first time, Wenger received a barrage of criticism for the way his team performed at the Allianz Arena and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it was the last result the Gunners boss needed to restore the fans' confidence in his ability.

The Frenchman has insisted that he wants to continue in management beyond this season, whether that be at the Emirates or not.

Article continues below

"My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that," Wenger said, as per The Mirror.

“But I think I am adult enough to analyse the situation. Alex Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older than I am today.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

“He was four years older, he retired at 71 and I’m 67. Maybe I will do four seasons more, maybe less, I don’t know."

In the meantime, speculation regarding who could replace the 67-year-old at the Emirates has continued to circulate over the last few days.

The latest report from The Mirror claims the hierarchy at the club have contrasting opinions on the right person to fill Wenger's shoes.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Major shareholder Stan Kroenke would like to see club legend Thierry Henry return as part of a big shake-up in the coaching department.

The ex-striker is currently Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium but has repeatedly discussed a desire to come back to Arsenal since retiring.

Henry even reportedly offered to work at the club for free to coach the Under-18's but Wenger denied the request.

FBL-WC-2018-BEL-TRAINING

Nevertheless, Henry's instalment is far from a foregone conclusion as Arsenal's other big shareholder, Alisher Usmanov would prefer Diego Simeone to take charge of the team.

The current Atletico Madrid manager has won plenty of admirers for how he has turned the La Liga side into a formidable team both domestically and in the Champions League.

Despite Simeone's fantastic record, this could well be a battle Usmanov loses as the other key decision-makers - chairman Sir Chips Keswick, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and the Kroenkes - believe the Argentine's volatile temperament would make it a risky move.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-LEGANES

Outside of Henry and Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri, Thomas Tuchel and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim are thought to be the other names on Arsenal's shortlist.

For now, Wenger will need to re-focus his side to avoid a giant cup upset at non-league Sutton United in their FA Cup clash on Monday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again