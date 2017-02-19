Arsene Wenger has faced intense questioning about his future all week following Arsenal's 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Not for the first time, Wenger received a barrage of criticism for the way his team performed at the Allianz Arena and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it was the last result the Gunners boss needed to restore the fans' confidence in his ability.

The Frenchman has insisted that he wants to continue in management beyond this season, whether that be at the Emirates or not.

"My preference is always to manage Arsenal and I have shown that," Wenger said, as per The Mirror.

“But I think I am adult enough to analyse the situation. Alex Ferguson has some other interests in life and he was older than I am today.

“He was four years older, he retired at 71 and I’m 67. Maybe I will do four seasons more, maybe less, I don’t know."

In the meantime, speculation regarding who could replace the 67-year-old at the Emirates has continued to circulate over the last few days.

The latest report from The Mirror claims the hierarchy at the club have contrasting opinions on the right person to fill Wenger's shoes.

Major shareholder Stan Kroenke would like to see club legend Thierry Henry return as part of a big shake-up in the coaching department.

The ex-striker is currently Roberto Martinez's assistant with Belgium but has repeatedly discussed a desire to come back to Arsenal since retiring.

Henry even reportedly offered to work at the club for free to coach the Under-18's but Wenger denied the request.

Nevertheless, Henry's instalment is far from a foregone conclusion as Arsenal's other big shareholder, Alisher Usmanov would prefer Diego Simeone to take charge of the team.

The current Atletico Madrid manager has won plenty of admirers for how he has turned the La Liga side into a formidable team both domestically and in the Champions League.

Despite Simeone's fantastic record, this could well be a battle Usmanov loses as the other key decision-makers - chairman Sir Chips Keswick, chief executive Ivan Gazidis and the Kroenkes - believe the Argentine's volatile temperament would make it a risky move.

Outside of Henry and Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri, Thomas Tuchel and Monaco's Leonardo Jardim are thought to be the other names on Arsenal's shortlist.

For now, Wenger will need to re-focus his side to avoid a giant cup upset at non-league Sutton United in their FA Cup clash on Monday.

