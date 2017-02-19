Man City battling it out with Atletico for Ligue 1 wonder kid

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola enjoys the freshness of young players and nurturing them to global superstars.

We saw him do that with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Thiago Alcantara at Bayern and even opting to bench Sergio Aguero in favour of 19-year-old revelation Gabriel Jesus.

And now, according to Spanish publication AS, it seems as though he is set to bolster his options in attack with the signing of 21-year-old Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, who is attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs including Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all of whom will go toe-to-toe with City to snap him up.

There is a reason for all the hype, with the starlet finding the back of the net ten times, whilst providing seven assists for his teammates this season so far.

With quick-feet and a real creative flair on the ball, there is no doubt that he will fit right in at Guardiola’s City, alongside the likes of Leroy Sane, a reborn Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, would be looking to make Lemar their first signing this summer after their transfer ban is lifted.

This also comes with speculation surrounding the future of star man Antoine Griezmann with the likes of Manchester United looking to lure him into their ranks.

Should Thomas Lemar’s sign for City, however, it would surely spell the end of a magnificent reign by ace marksman Sergio Aguero, who had fallen behind Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order before injury ruled him out for the season.

Will Lemar join Man City next season? Or will he feature for Atletico Madrid? Or perhaps another club? Have your say.

