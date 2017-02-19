Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

To City and beyond?.

Man City battling it out with Atletico for Ligue 1 wonder kid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It is no secret that Pep Guardiola enjoys the freshness of young players and nurturing them to global superstars.

We saw him do that with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Thiago Alcantara at Bayern and even opting to bench Sergio Aguero in favour of 19-year-old revelation Gabriel Jesus.

And now, according to Spanish publication AS, it seems as though he is set to bolster his options in attack with the signing of 21-year-old Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, who is attracting interest from Europe’s top clubs including Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich all of whom will go toe-to-toe with City to snap him up.

Article continues below

There is a reason for all the hype, with the starlet finding the back of the net ten times, whilst providing seven assists for his teammates this season so far.

With quick-feet and a real creative flair on the ball, there is no doubt that he will fit right in at Guardiola’s City, alongside the likes of Leroy Sane, a reborn Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, would be looking to make Lemar their first signing this summer after their transfer ban is lifted.

FBL-FRA-CUP-CHAMBLY-MONACO

This also comes with speculation surrounding the future of star man Antoine Griezmann with the likes of Manchester United looking to lure him into their ranks.

Should Thomas Lemar’s sign for City, however, it would surely spell the end of a magnificent reign by ace marksman Sergio Aguero, who had fallen behind Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order before injury ruled him out for the season.

Will Lemar join Man City next season? Or will he feature for Atletico Madrid? Or perhaps another club? Have your say.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Sergio Aguero
Football
Manchester City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again