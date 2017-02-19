At the age of 33, you’d think that Mo Farah might be slowing down a bit.

However, with the double Olympic champion competing for the last time indoors, he dismissed that notion by smashing his own European 5,000m record in Birmingham on Saturday.

Farah clocked 13:09.16 at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix, narrowly beating his best European indoor time of 13:10.60, set on the very same track back in 2011.

Article continues below

Farah, who is set to focus on road racing following the World Championships in London in August, was pushed hard by Bahrain’s Albert Top but, as we’ve seen so often in his career, he won in a sprint finish.

After the race, Farah emotionally reflected on his indoor career.

Article continues below

Farah on his indoor career

“I have to say goodbye. Everything comes to an end and this is definitely the last time you’ll see me running on the boards. It’s sinking in now. On Friday I realised it would be my last indoor race and I got a bit emotional at the end," he said.

“I still can’t quite believe it is my last race but I have had a great indoor career. It is weird thinking about it and saying goodbye because I have had great support from everyone and in particular this track where I have broken so many records. It has been amazing over the years.

“I didn’t know I had broken the European record but that is good. It means a lot to sign off like that.”

Farah will now head to Ethiopia for some altitude training as he prepares for the World Championships in August as he attempts to defend his 10,000m and 5,000m titles. He will then retire from the track and focus on marathon running.

With Farah running on the track for the last time and Usain Bolt seemingly set to retire afterward, the World Championships in London is set to be an incredible event this summer.

While Farah could well compete in the marathon event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, it seems increasingly unlikely that we will see Bolt.

Bolt in Tokyo?

"No, I think it's too far away ... it is too far away,” Bolt said when asked if we’ll see him in Japan.

And with Farah setting European records, will we see Bolt smash his previous records come August in London?

"We'll see what happens," Bolt said. "The good thing is that I'm not injured in January or February, so that's good!

"This is the first time I've ever been in shape and not injured, so that's a good sign. We'll see how the season progresses, hopefully it will progress in the right direction and you never know what could happen."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms