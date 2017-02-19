No matter what you think of Chelsea as a football club, it’s extremely difficult to hate their manager, Antonio Conte.

The Italian has been a breath of fresh air to the Premier League with his infectious energy on the touchline - not to mention his incredible managerial ability.

Conte’s Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the league as he looks to lead the Blues to glory in his debut season in England.

But it’s his passion on the touchline that has made football fans fall in love with him this season. Conte celebrates every Chelsea goal as if he’s scored it himself by going absolutely crazy and occasionally jumping into the crowd.

And, during Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Wolves, Conte probably thought he had actually scored himself.

It took the west London club 65 minutes to make the breakthrough against their Championship opposition when Pedro headed in from Willian’s cross.

And a brilliant clip has emerged of Conte’s reaction when his Spaniard winger scored. The former Italy boss can be seen calling for Willian to cross the ball to the unmarked Pedro at the far post.

And, when the ball did arrive, Conte can be seen trying to head the ball himself as Pedro steered the ball past Carl Ikeme in the Wolves goal.

Diego Costa added to Pedro’s header late in the match to ensure Chelsea avoided an upset.

It was Pedro’s 10th goal of the season as he continues his incredible transformation from last campaign. The former Barcelona star only managed eight strikes last year as Chelsea struggled to defend their Premier League crown during an underwhelming season.

He is now spearheading a Chelsea attack alongside Costa and Eden Hazard as the Stamford Bridge club look to dominate domestically.

After progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Chelsea now look well on course to complete a domestic double.

And we’d love to see how Conte reacts to a title winning or FA Cup winning goal on the touchline.

