There would have been a lot of neutral Formula 1 fans who would have been disappointed with Mercedes' choice to replace Nico Rosberg.

Being the most dominant team in the sport, Mercedes could have arguably cherry picked whoever they liked to fill the seat of the outgoing world champion.

And yet they plumped for Valterri Bottas, a driver who is yet to win a race and someone who many believed to be a conservative option.

Since retiring and taking up an ambassadorial role with the team, Rosberg has also weighed in on the debate and hinted he would have preferred to see either Sebastian Vettel or Fernando Alonso partner Lewis Hamilton this season.

However, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has explained why they did not approach Alonso to replace Rosberg.

The Spaniard has spent one previous season alongside Hamilton in 2007 at McLaren but their relationship turned sour over the course of the campaign.

Despite patching things up since then, Wolff admitted it was a risk Mercedes were not willing to take.

"If I put myself in the fans' shoes, I'd like to have Fernando in there - the old rivalry of 2007 happens again," Wolff told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But from a team's perspective, it's just something that wouldn't go. There's history, and that year was particularly painful for Mercedes, being the partner of McLaren back in the days.

"Of course, people mature and people change, and it would have been an exciting line-up, but maybe just a tiny bit too exciting for us."

That would suggest that even though Alonso's contract at McLaren expires at the end of the season, it is unlikely Mercedes will be his next destination.

For Bottas, though, all eyes will be on him to see how he handles the pressure of driving in a competitive car.

With Mercedes firm favourites to retain the team and driver's world championship for another year, there can be no margin for error from the Finn.

