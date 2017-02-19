Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Balotelli.

Referee explains why he sent Mario Balotelli off during Nice vs Lorient

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you thought Mario Balotelli’s move to Nice last summer would keep him out of the headlines, you’ve been very much mistaken.

Despite there not being too much Ligue 1 coverage in England, Balotelli is still hitting headlines for his antics.

At the start of the season, it was all going so well as he scored four goals in his first two league matches as Nice stormed to the top of the league.

Article continues below

But, since then, it’s all gone a bit downhill for the controversial Italian.

He was recently dropped by manager Lucien Favre for his lack of defensive work while teammate Valentin Eysseric criticised his attitude by saying: “When [Balotelli] messes up, his head goes down and he grumbles. Sometimes it’s difficult to talk to him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

“He clams up when things aren’t perfect. It’s a shame that he’s like that and his head goes down.”

And things reached a new low for Balotelli on Saturday night when he was sent off for a third time this season.

Nice beat Lorient 1-0 but the former Liverpool forward was dismissed in the 68th minute. At first, it was difficult to work out exactly what he had done wrong.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LORIENT-NICE

However, referee Tony Chapron has since revealed precisely what Balotelli did wrong.

"He insulted me in English," Chapron told L'Equipe following the game when explaining his decision.

"I won't say more but it was something classical."

And his manager, Favre, wasn’t in a forgiving mood after the game.

"Is he victim of his reputation? Do you think it was a red card because it was Balotelli? It's ridiculous," Favre said.

"If there is enough for a red card, they send off, if there is not enough, they do not send off."

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LORIENT-NICE

Balotelli scored seven goals in his first seven matches for Nice but has only scored once in 2017. And, it seems his manager is getting increasing fed up of talking about him.

"I thought he had improved a lot in training this week," Favre added. "I had talked to him but I can't always do that because otherwise I end up focusing only on him."

Why always him?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AC Milan
Liverpool
Mario Balotelli
Italy Football
Philippe Coutinho
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again