If you thought Mario Balotelli’s move to Nice last summer would keep him out of the headlines, you’ve been very much mistaken.

Despite there not being too much Ligue 1 coverage in England, Balotelli is still hitting headlines for his antics.

At the start of the season, it was all going so well as he scored four goals in his first two league matches as Nice stormed to the top of the league.

But, since then, it’s all gone a bit downhill for the controversial Italian.

He was recently dropped by manager Lucien Favre for his lack of defensive work while teammate Valentin Eysseric criticised his attitude by saying: “When [Balotelli] messes up, his head goes down and he grumbles. Sometimes it’s difficult to talk to him.

“He clams up when things aren’t perfect. It’s a shame that he’s like that and his head goes down.”

And things reached a new low for Balotelli on Saturday night when he was sent off for a third time this season.

Nice beat Lorient 1-0 but the former Liverpool forward was dismissed in the 68th minute. At first, it was difficult to work out exactly what he had done wrong.

However, referee Tony Chapron has since revealed precisely what Balotelli did wrong.

"He insulted me in English," Chapron told L'Equipe following the game when explaining his decision.

"I won't say more but it was something classical."

And his manager, Favre, wasn’t in a forgiving mood after the game.

"Is he victim of his reputation? Do you think it was a red card because it was Balotelli? It's ridiculous," Favre said.

"If there is enough for a red card, they send off, if there is not enough, they do not send off."

Balotelli scored seven goals in his first seven matches for Nice but has only scored once in 2017. And, it seems his manager is getting increasing fed up of talking about him.

"I thought he had improved a lot in training this week," Favre added. "I had talked to him but I can't always do that because otherwise I end up focusing only on him."

Why always him?

