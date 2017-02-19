Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jeff Stelling predicts the Premier League's final top four and bottom three

We've now reached a stage of the season where most teams are well aware of the challenge that awaits them for the rest of the campaign.

For Premier League clubs, those currently in mid-table obscurity will have little to play for between now and May but for those fighting at the top and bottom of the table, every point is precious.

Most fans are now willing to accept that Antonio Conte's Chelsea already have one hand on the trophy and, bar an incredible collapse towards the end of the season, will reclaim their Premier League crown.

But that doesn't mean there aren't any more interesting battles going on further down the table with the race to finish in the top four and avoid relegation heating up nicely.

One of the most popular figures on a Saturday afternoon, Jeff Stelling, is usually the one asking the likes of Paul Merson and Matt Le Tissier for their predictions but this time he has revealed what he thinks the table will look like at the end of May.

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

There are five clubs still battling it out for the three remaining Champions League qualifying spots behind Chelsea and Stelling's verdict is that Liverpool and Manchester City will be the two to miss out.

At the other end, just five points separate four teams and although Bournemouth are two points better off, their awful start to 2017 suggests they could well be dragged into the scrap for survival too.

Nevertheless, Stelling fears current title holders Leicester, Hull and Sunderland will be playing their football in the championship next season.

Millwall v Leicester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

"It’s got to be Chelsea for the title. I just don’t see anybody stopping them," he said, as per the Daily Star.

“My top four is Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd.

“And I see Leicester, Sunderland and Hull as my relegation favourites.

“I’m from the North East so I really hope it’s not Sunderland but I’m fearful.”

Of course, football is so unpredictable it only takes one twist in the tale to completely change how events pan out.

Fans of Leicester, Sunderland and Hull will just be praying that twist of fate works in their favour.

