Carmelo Anthony wasn’t even supposed to be in New Orleans for the All-Star Game and he’s had to make the best of a strange situation this weekend.

New York’s scoring machine forward was named to the Eastern Conference All-Stars as an injury replacement for Kevin Love, who has a minor knee procedure this week.

Originally, Melo had planned to accompany his family on a short vacation to Cuba and Puerto Rico during his week off from the court and was really looking forward to it by all accounts.

Adam Silver made the decision to give the Knicks superstar his 10th All-Star appearance and while grateful for the opportunity, he still told the media that this is a bit weird for him.

Anthony said: “I’m still excited about being an All-Star for a 10th time and still appreciate what a big deal that is. Being around other All-Stars, where there are so many other story lines pulling attention and scrutiny away is definitely therapy for me.

“I was looking forward to just kind of getting away from the game and kind of exhale a little bit and re-evaluate my situation. Just kind of get away from all of it.”

The 32-year-old has plenty to want to get away from as this year has been a roller coaster for he and his teammates in The Big Apple.

Phil Jackson’s behaviour in the media has exacerbated the tension inside of Madison Square Garden as he tries to deal his superstar.

At least the All-Star festivities will provide their best player a bright spot before he has to return to the herculean task of taking the Knicks back to the playoffs in the second half of the season.