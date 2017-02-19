Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Joe Harding.

MMA fighter attempts to dance during a fight and gets instantly knocked out

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As an MMA fighter, you have to convey yourself as fearless at all times.

If your opponent senses even the smallest amount of fear, you’re in big trouble.

However, during a fight probably isn’t the best moment to show off your cocky side.

Article continues below

Try telling that to Joe Harding.

Harding decided to do a little dance during his battle against Johan Segas.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho reveals what everyone will soon start realising about Paul Pogba

But, after taking his eyes off his opponent to do a little shimmy, Harding gets kicked in the jaw which saw him go flying.

Harding left his head unblocked while taunting and allowed Segas to knock him down with a vicious kick. As Segas pounced with more punches, the official called the fight.   

Harding, who was competing at BCMMA 18 - an amateur level fight in England - needed medical treatment after the kick to the face but, thankfully, he was ok.

p1b9b9lq0n1vb36anuub1mmg1btsf.jpg

The Colchester-born fighter was clearly just trying to impress the home crowd but ended up embarrassing himself and ultimately lost the fight.

After the loss, BCMMA tweeted: “Joe Harding just danced his way to a head kick KO loss as Johan Segas connects and is now the interim 145lb champion.”

Even UFC president, Dana White, reacted to the incredible knockout by tweeting: "I hate when guys do this s*** and this is what happens when u do!!!!!"

Harding will have certainly have learned not to be so cocky during his next fight, though.

While we’ve all seen MMA fighters celebrate arrogantly after victories, rarely do we see such confident behaviour during fights - and I think we’ve just seen exactly why.

We don’t think Conor McGregor will be phoning Harding for any tips anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again