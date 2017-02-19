Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

When the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, most of the news surrounding the team was positive.

However, one player didn’t share the same amount of jubilation that his teammates did.

His name: Cyrus Jones.

As in 2016 second-round pick Cyrus Jones out of Alabama.

The cornerback/kick returner was frank and to-the-point when he spoke to Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun recently. In the interview, he admitted that he couldn't take credit for New England’s win, likely due to the fact that he appeared in only 10 games during the regular season and was inactive for five of their final six games, including the Super Bowl.

"I'll never take credit for something I don't feel I contributed to," Jones said. "I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it.”

The 23-year-old continued with more eyebrow-raising statements.

"I honestly felt cursed," he stated. "I reached a point where I didn't even want to play. I just didn't have it. ... What I did this year was not me. I don't care how anybody tries to sugarcoat it. Yes, I was a rookie. But I feel I should always be one of the best players on the field, no matter where I am.”

These statements come on the heels of a recent Instagram post in which Jones reflected on his disappointing rookie campaign.

“Reflecting back on my rookie season, this was by far one of the most challenging times in my life. I experienced a lot of pain, disappointment, embarrassment and overall dissatisfaction with myself. But through this time, I learned many lessons that as a man I can say I truly needed to learn,” he posted as part of his message.

While Jones will likely have every opportunity to improve in the offseason and impress New England’s coaching staff in training camp this summer, it’s safe to assume that the Patriots, whose players usually never speak out in this negative fashion, were not very happy with Jones’ words.

As seen in the past with Bill Belichick, he unapologetically preaches team cohesion over individual play.

Therefore, Jones’ days in a Patriots uniform may be numbered, given his underwhelming rookie year combined with his recent words.

