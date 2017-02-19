Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James teases Carmelo Anthony at All-Star game practice

LeBron James had to endure a ton of questions after his All-Star nod as the oldest All-Star in the league currently and he seemed pensive about that fact in the moment.

Kevin Love’s injury has provided him a moment of respite from facing those questions about him aging as Carmelo Anthony was named the injury replacement for the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

After one of the team’s games this week, The King was quick to smile and laugh about the fact that his good friend’s presence would mean he no longer had to play the role of elder statesman in New Orleans.

Melo even had to endure to good natured teasing from his good buddy during Saturday’s All-Star game practice session before the skills competitions late that night.

During an interview with Kristen Ledlow, the 32-year-old was joking about enjoying the weekend when, James walked up behind him and sang out his pleasure at not being the oldest on the team anymore.

The entire scene makes for a funny moment that masks some relief for the recent champion that someone from his close knit circle of friends made it to The Big Easy along with him.

Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony have been along for the ride almost every season they have shared in the league together with the most recent Finals MVP.

It remains to be seen whether the two will ever get to play together as both have previously acknowledged interest in doing.

