Man United could benefit if Real Madrid step up their interest in Griezmann

The Manchester United-Antoine Griezmann saga appears to take new twist each week.

One day the Red Devils are believed to have reached an agreement for the Frenchman. The next day the man himself casts doubt on a move to England because of the weather.

It is becoming harder and harder to follow exactly what is going on behind the scenes but you can expect the speculation to go into overdrive once the transfer window actually reopens in the summer.

However, Griezmann isn't the only big-name Jose Mourinho will be tracking between now and the end of the season and according to the Independent, United are set to renew their interest in another long-term target.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos was thought to be close to moving to Old Trafford when David Moyes was in charge, before he eventually switched to La Liga.

The German midfielder has continued to thrive in the Bernabeu and United could make another effort to sign him in the summer.

The rumour has re-emerged just a few days after Paul Scholes picked out Kroos as the perfect guy to play alongside Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera - a concept Mourinho would appear to agree with.

The 27-year-old signed a new deal to extend his stay in the Spanish capital until 2022 and Real are understandably unwilling to sell one of their key midfielders in the prime of his career.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-NAPOLI

However, Real are believed to also have an interest in signing Griezmann from their neighbours Atletico and it could hold the key to whether United land Kroos.

If Madrid are able to somehow secure Griezmann's signature, the Independent's Miguel Delaney thinks it could prompt a reshuffle of Zinedine Zidane's squad set up - potentially opening the door for Kroos' departure.

Real Madrid Training Session - UEFA Champions League Final

It is a lot of ifs, buts and maybes at this stage but stranger things have happened in the past.

We thought some of the fees being spent last year were astronomical. Next summer, they could be even higher.

