On the back of months of trash talks and call-outs, it is nearly time for the two bitter rivals David Haye and Tony Bellew to face-off, the fight which is being termed as the final showdown among two giants of the sport.

But ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Haye has disclosed his opinion on what he really thinks of Bellew.

The Londoner asserted that he likes absolutely nothing about the WBC champion, while the feud is entirely real and not a hype before the fight.

Article continues below

The Sun quoted the 36-year-old saying: “It is as real as it can be. I don’t like using the word hate. But I’ve never disliked anybody as much as him.

“I really don’t like the guy or anything about him.

Article continues below

“I don’t like what he stands for or how he looks or his voice or his whole demeanour. He is just really annoying and tries to get in everyone’s face all the time.”

He stated that Bellew has not proved his worth outside Liverpool, while his own experiences in the heavyweight category would be enough to secure a win.

Haye has been training in Miami with his personal trainer Shane McGuigan and has been pictured on social media relaxing on a £27million yacht recently, to which Bellew responded by saying: “While he is posing in the sun, I’m grafting in the cold.”

The duo have always been at loggerheads when they meet, with the pair exchanging blows during the official announcement of the bout last November.

The British Boxing Board of Control have since warned both boxers to maintain decorum before the huge showdown on March 4.

The former heavyweight champion continued: “He pushed me so I gave him a clip round the ear. He asked for an apology. What fighter wants an apology?”

The Hayemaker further insisted that the Liverpudlian has had it easier compared to his own struggles back in 2007 when he trounced Frenchman Jean-Marc Mormeck away in Paris to become the WBA and WBC king.

The 34-year-old won the WBC cruiserweight belt in May 2016 by knocking out Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park.

Haye added: “I had everything against me.

“I had to win it abroad — but he had it all in his hometown.

“I have fought a lot of strong guys in the past and I just don’t see how he is going to handle my power.”

Only time will tell who comes up superior as the boxing faithful awaits the enthralling encounter at the O2 Arena in London in under a fortnight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms