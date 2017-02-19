Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Watch: Yoan Moncada’s two-year-old son shows off MLB-caliber bat flip

It’s been an eventful last couple months for Yoan Moncada.

After being heralded as the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox as part of the Chris Sale deal.

Now in Spring Training, he will be competing for an Opening Day job, but will likely start the season off in the minors.

Nonetheless, he’s one of the top prospects in the MLB and is slated to be a huge success at the highest level.

While much of the focus has been on Moncada and his supreme talent, the real superstar in his family, however, might be his two-year-old son.

Check out what the little guy did in a recent t-ball game.

That’s a pro-style bat flip right there.

You also have to appreciate the baserunning. There was no stopping him at second base. That was a triple right off the bat.

It looks like he may have learned a thing or two from his dad.

While his dad will receive a lot of attention in the near future, you have to give the two-year-old credit. Not only is his swing and batting form impeccable for his age, but his determination to run the bases was inspiring.

He’s well on his way to becoming a Big Leaguer himself!

Topics:
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
Alex Rodriguez
Mike Trout
