Australian rugby star Dan Vickerman has passed away at the age of 37 at his family home in Sydney on Saturday.

The news came as a huge shock to the rugby fraternity who is in mourning of the sudden death of one of the gifted professionals of the sport.

However, the precise cause of his death is yet to be revealed as authorities continue their investigations on the matter.

Vickerman, born in South Africa, moved to Australia in 2001 after joining the Brumbies and later spent five seasons with the Waratahs.

He decided to represent Australia on the international stage and earned a call-up for his Test debut for the Wallabies in 2002 and also played in the 2007 World Cup.

In 2008, the 37-year-old left for England, where he spent three years studying for a degree in Land Economics at Cambridge University.

He played two Varsity matches during that time and also had a one-year stint with Northampton Saints before returning to Australia.

Vickerman continued to impress with the Waratahs and subsequently secured a place in the squad for 2011 World Cup. His final international appearance came in the semi-final of the tournament as a prolonged stress fracture in his right leg forced him to announce his retirement the following year.

Featuring in 63 matches for Australia in a career spanning ten years, the Aussie forward also ended his club association after 58 caps for Waratahs.

Bill Pulver's statement

Sky Sports quoted Australian Rugby Union chief executive Bill Pulver saying: “The rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman.

“Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.

“A much-loved character off the field. He cared deeply about the game and the players, helping players transition into life after rugby in his role with (the players association) RUPA following his retirement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dan's family at this extremely difficult time.”

Former teammate and close friend Phil Waugh added: “We all have huge admiration for the guy that he was.

“He's a guy that necessarily wasn't the loudest in the team, but had the most respect from everyone playing with him. There's so many positive memories of him on and off the field.”

A popular figure among his peers as well as rivals on the pitch, Vickerman earned respect from all quarters during his playing days.

Tributes poured in following the revelation of the shocking news with rugby associations and sportsmen taking to social media to pay homage to the talisman.

Twitter reacts

Here are the messages from the clubs and players that were closest to him during his career:

A huge loss to the sport, Vickerman will be remembered for his work for a long time in future.

