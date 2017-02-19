After Bayern Munich thrashed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena during the week, many would have expected that Carlo Ancelotti was going to have a rather enjoyable weekend after a fine mid-week display.

But it appears any presumptions that the Italian would be able to reflect on a convincing European win with fondness this weekend were ill-judged.

Ancelotti took his Bayern side to the Olympiastadion to face Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon in hope of, for a day at least, opening up a 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga over RB Leipzig.

However, the Bavarian giants were forced to settle for a dramatic late draw after Robert Lewandowski rescued the visitors a point deep into added time - giving their second-placed fellow title challengers the chance to close the gap to five points on Sunday.

Hertha had took the lead in the 21st minute through Vedad Ibisevic, and it appeared the home side were going to deal the reigning Bundesliga champions an upset.

And, understandably, when Bayern's Polish striker stepped up to scramble home the 96th-minute equaliser, Hertha's fans were left angered and frustrated that their side had squandered the opportunity to become only the second side to beat Bayern in the league this campaign.

On-pitch melee

Hertha's players surrounded the referee in protest at the goal, while their goalkeeper, Rune Jarstein, retrieved the ball and booted it straight into Xabi Alonso's back which prompted a melee between the two sets of players, as tempers rose.

But while the dust may have settled to an extent on the pitch, Ancelotti was caught on camera sticking his middle finger up at the home support - which can be seen in the video below - as he made his way down the steps and towards the away dressing room at full-time.

And that gesture from the former Chelsea boss is set to see the German Football Association take action against the Italian, who has admitted to the incident and explained exactly why he reacted in such a manner.

"Yes, I made this gesture as I was spat at earlier,” Ancelotti told ARD Sportschau, per the Independent.

While Neuer reflect on the matter, saying: "That has nothing to do with fair play, it doesn't matter how frustrated you are.

“There's a massive crowd here and it's not setting a good example.”

It was certainly not a memorable afternoon for Ancelotti on Saturday but, if Bayern continue to pick up points in the way they did in Berlin, it will be very hard to bet against the German giants retaining their title.

