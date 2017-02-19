In June of last season, at 42-years-old, Ichiro Suzuki recorded his 4,257th career professional hit, passing Pete Rose for the most number of professional hits in the history of baseball.

However, it seemed as though the Japanese sensation downplayed the achievement after recording the hit.

"I don't think you can compare," Ichiro told reporters through his interpreter after that game. "Obviously, it's a combined record. So I always just say, 'What people think about that record, if they recognize it, I'll be happy.' But obviously, 3,000, it's a no-doubter. Obviously, it's a record here. So that is a goal I want to achieve.”

Article continues below

He ended up doing just that.

Posting 1,278 hits in Japan before coming overseas to play in the United States, Ichiro also surpassed the famed 3,000 hit mark in the MLB last season, where he currently has 3,030 hits and counting.

Article continues below

Under contract with the Miami Marlins on a one-year, $2 million contract after the organization picked up his option, Ichiro will enter the 2017 campaign as a 43-year-old veteran.

But, not only does Marlins manager believe Ichiro still has a lot to bring to the table, but he plans on playing for many more years.

Playing until he is 50 might actually be attainable for the durable outfielder.

In 2015, he appeared in 153 games for the Marlins and in 2016, he appeared in 143. Last year, he hit .291 with 22 RBIs, 48 runs scored and still showed that he has wheels with 10 stolen bases.

While he doesn’t project as an everyday starter at this stage in his career, Mattingly will likely use him as one of his go-to pinch hitters. In the National League especially (due to the DH rules), having a contact hitter of Ichiro’s caliber off the bench is a luxury that not many teams have.

The career .313 hitter will have an opportunity to pass some major names this season. If he records 95 hits like he did last season, he will move up from his current place (25th of all-time) past Rod Carew, Ricky Henderson, Craig Biggio, Dave Winfield and Alex Rodriguez into 20th place of all-time.

If he does indeed wish to play until he’s 50-years-old, Pete Rose and Ty Cobb’s marks of over 4,000 hits each likely won’t be threatened, but Ichiro will have a chance to crack the top 10 list.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms