Conor McGregor arrived in Las Vegas last week anticipating his match against Floyd Mayweather to be announced soon.

However, The Notorious was left disappointed after the American boxer failed to make an appearance to conclude the negotiations, according to The Mirror.

The Irish fighter has slammed Mayweather for being "petrified" and not showing up on more than one occasion.

Article continues below

"Floyd's a b****, and he's petrified," McGregor told TMZ.

"I flew to Las Vegas and he didn’t show his face, I touched down in Las Vegas and he retired twice."

Article continues below

Despite Mayweather's recent snub, McGregor claimed that his trip to Sin City was not a complete waste of time.

The 28-year-old met with the Nevada Commission in an attempt to organise a hearing into his altercation with Nate Diaz last August where the pair threw water bottles and cans of energy drinks at each other during a press conference.

McGregor was also spotted with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta as shown in an Instagram post by the Irishman.

The UFC lightweight champion is eager to coax Mayweather into a fight and is trying his best to lure the former boxer out of retirement for a match worth a hefty sum of money.

With speculation surrounding their mouth-watering clash heating up, it will be interesting to hear what Mayweather has to say in response to the mixed martial arts champion.

Having been denied a boxing license in the state of Nevada, McGregor was given the green light by California in December.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms