WWE legends calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

While the majority of WWE fans are still celebrating Bray Wyatt’s massive WWE Championship victory at the Elimination Chamber last weekend, it’s easy to forget that on paper, he’s still a heel.

Obviously, the fans were going to ignore that as most of them believe he was long overdue a title win and the reaction following his win at both the Elimination Chamber and on SmackDown Live proved that.

NEW WWE CHAMPION

He shared the ring with John Cena and AJ Styles in the opening segment on Tuesday night, and still managed to achieve some of the loudest reactions of the night.

It just goes to show that the WWE Universe will welcome a face turn for The Eater of Worlds, whenever it may happen.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also believes the same, posting on his blog that he already believes Wyatt is a significant baby face in the making.

He posted: “Bray Wyatt winning the WWE title was strategic for sure.

“Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree.

FACE IN THE MAKING

“The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure face and let’s not forget that Wyatt’s character grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan was one of the great character faces of all time, as was Bray’s mentor, Dusty Rhodes.

“Bray has worked hard on his in-ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do.

“Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

He’s a heel character by nature, but fans won’t let him embrace the role he once did during the ‘Follow the Buzzards’ phase.

He’s clearly showing the face traits, and it’s only a matter of time before he makes that full switch and gets all of the audience behind him.

Should Bray Wyatt make a face turn? Or continue as a heel? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

