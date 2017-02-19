There have been several legendary WWE superstars from several different eras in the company's history, so to distinguish one sole superstar as the best of all time is tough.

From the likes Bruno Sammartino in the company's beginnings to Hulk Hogan in the 1980's, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock during the Attitude Era, to John Cena today. Each era has its own superstar who could be regarded as the greatest ever.

Kurt Angle, however, said during an interview with Forbes that he believes The Leader of the Cenation is the greatest of all time in WWE history, and for good reason.

The Olympic Hero said during the interview when asked who he'd like to see induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend later this year: "I would say Austin, John Cena—he has been the staple of sports entertainment for the last 11 years. The incredible thing about John, John has never been known, personally for all of us, as a fighter.

"He's not a guy who's going to to throw fists and mix it up. But what he has been able to endure for 12, 13 years. Nobody has ever done that. John Cena is the man. I don't know anybody else who has gone 13 years on top...I'm not going to say he's was greatest athlete in WWE history, but he will go down as the greatest of all time in WWE history."

"I would say Austin, Cena, Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are my four picks [to induct me into the Hall of Fame]."

Cena will likely become a 17-time world champion before he retires from the WWE, arguably making him the most successful superstar of all time as he will surpass Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns in history as recognized by the company.

Along with his success outside the ring as well, Cena has managed to stay longer at the top than anyone else in the modern era and is still competing in world title matches today, over ten years on from his first world championship reign.

It's hard to argue against Angle. John Cena is the greatest of all time in WWE history.

