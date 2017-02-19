In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Steelers GM says Ladarius Green will be back in 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew that replacing the production of former tight end Heath Miller was going to be difficult.

When they signed Ladarius Green to a four-year, $20 million deal last offseason, he was expected to stretch the field and use his athleticism to create some big plays.

Rather than serving as a short-yardage receiver like Miller, due to his speed and size combination, Green showed glimpses of brilliance on individual plays in 2016 when he was healthy.

The only problem: he wasn’t very healthy.

In fact, he played only 140 snaps (which ranked 4th on the team among tight ends) and dealt with a number of injuries throughout the season and playoffs, only making appearances in six games.

On December 4, he caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants, thus showing his potential in the offensive system.

On the year, however, he caught a total of just 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.

But, it seems as though Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is going to give Green at least another year to prove himself.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

“We don’t play until August, so he’s got time to heal properly,” Colbert said, per the Beaver County Times.  “In any concussion, the one thing we do know is that you have to give it time to properly heal before you re-enter into competition. And that’s where he is. He’s entering the offseason. He’s excited about being able to come back and being able to play. And we’ll see where he is when he gets back in the program in March or April, whenever he comes back here.”

Jared Dubin of CBS Sports notes that the Steelers could potentially save $2,625,000 against the cap by cutting Green this offseason.

However, it appears as though they have high hopes that, if healthy, the tight end can add another dimension to an elite offense that includes Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.

Topics:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger
NFL

