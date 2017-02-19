Boston fans have had plenty to be excited about this year as their Patriots have won the Super Bowl and Isaiah Thomas has the Celtics looking the best they have since the days of Paul Pierce.

Thomas is suiting up for his second straight All-Star appearance Sunday and has been enjoying his time in New Orleans for the festivities.

The biggest moment of the weekend for IT didn’t come in the Skills Challenge contest, but instead when he met Michael Jordan for the first time.

He told the Boston Globe that meeting the greatest basketball player ever is definitely one of the coolest moments of his career so far.

Thomas said: “Michael Jordan, I met Michael Jordan. He said he’s been watching. He said keep killing (but) take the night off when you play us, but keep doing your thing. That’s crazy. I couldn't sleep (Friday) night when he said that.

“For him to say he’s taking notice in what I’m doing first off lets me know I’m doing something somewhat right and second of all for him to say ‘keep going,’ that’s what I am going to keep doing.”

Encouragement like that from an idol would be enough to keep just about anyone from drifting off to sleep, even a two time All-Star in the middle of a career year.

With Jordan’s words in tow, the five-foot-nine guard might even be able to take his game to new heights in the second half of this season.