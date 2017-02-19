Danny Welbeck explains why he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup tie against Sutton United

Arsenal's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sutton United will hold more significance for Arsene Wenger's men on Monday evening after their humiliating 5-1 midweek defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners will be expected to dismiss the non-league outfit with relative ease at Gander Green Lane in the final game of the round but, after their recent run of form, no one is guaranteeing anything.

Fans have heaped the pressure on under-fire boss Arsene Wenger, whose contract runs out in the summer, while their recent Premier League home game against Hull saw a reduced crowd, following their slump in form.

And so unconvincing have Arsenal become over the past few weeks that the likes of Alexis Sanchez could reportedly make an appearance against Sutton on Monday.

Wenger can't risk making too many changes, although the match will still likely hand the Frenchman the opportunity to give some of his fringe players more game time.

But one man who would have been expected to be in contention for a start was Danny Welbeck.

The Arsenal and England forward has been absent from Wenger's squad for the best part of the season, after suffering damage to his knee cartilage against Manchester City back in May, making just six appearances this campaign.

Welbeck cautious in comeback

However, the 26-year-old has revealed that he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup tie in a bid to protect himself as he continues his attempts to get back to peak fitness.

Posting on Twitter, Welbeck said: "Glad to get 70 minutes today to build up my match fitness. Plastic pitch at Sutton isn't the best idea at the moment."

Instead, Welbeck featured in a 2-1 loss against Leicester City for the Gunners' under-23 side on Sunday after fans were left bemused that Wenger had decided to overlook the forward who had netted twice against Southampton earlier in the competition.

Lacking game time

The former Manchester United academy graduate has got just 114 minutes of game time under his belt this season but will be desperate to break his way back into the team sooner rather than later, as Arsenal head into the business end of the campaign.

Welbeck, though, will have to fight for his place back in Wenger's team, with Sanchez having proven effective in leading the line earlier this season while Olivier Giroud naturally provides his main competition up front.

But while Welbeck won't be handed the opportunity to impress Wenger and work his way back into the starting line-up with a solid performance against Sutton, the Arsenal boss will have to ensure his players are up for the contest against the non-league outfit who will be eyeing a giant killing.

