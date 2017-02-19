Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Danny Welbeck is set to miss Arsenal's Monday night FA Cup tie against Sutton United.

Danny Welbeck explains why he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup tie against Sutton United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sutton United will hold more significance for Arsene Wenger's men on Monday evening after their humiliating 5-1 midweek defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Gunners will be expected to dismiss the non-league outfit with relative ease at Gander Green Lane in the final game of the round but, after their recent run of form, no one is guaranteeing anything.

Fans have heaped the pressure on under-fire boss Arsene Wenger, whose contract runs out in the summer, while their recent Premier League home game against Hull saw a reduced crowd, following their slump in form.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

And so unconvincing have Arsenal become over the past few weeks that the likes of Alexis Sanchez could reportedly make an appearance against Sutton on Monday.

Wenger can't risk making too many changes, although the match will still likely hand the Frenchman the opportunity to give some of his fringe players more game time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

Legendary former WWE champion passes away aged 74

WWE legends calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

WWE legends calls for major SmackDown LIVE star to turn face

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Man United plot £30m swoop on Arsenal star this summer

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

Referee reveals exactly what Mario Balotell did to earn a red card for Nice

But one man who would have been expected to be in contention for a start was Danny Welbeck.

The Arsenal and England forward has been absent from Wenger's squad for the best part of the season, after suffering damage to his knee cartilage against Manchester City back in May, making just six appearances this campaign.

Welbeck cautious in comeback

However, the 26-year-old has revealed that he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup tie in a bid to protect himself as he continues his attempts to get back to peak fitness.

Preston North End v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Posting on Twitter, Welbeck said: "Glad to get 70 minutes today to build up my match fitness. Plastic pitch at Sutton isn't the best idea at the moment."

Instead, Welbeck featured in a 2-1 loss against Leicester City for the Gunners' under-23 side on Sunday after fans were left bemused that Wenger had decided to overlook the forward who had netted twice against Southampton earlier in the competition.

Lacking game time

The former Manchester United academy graduate has got just 114 minutes of game time under his belt this season but will be desperate to break his way back into the team sooner rather than later, as Arsenal head into the business end of the campaign.

Southampton v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Welbeck, though, will have to fight for his place back in Wenger's team, with Sanchez having proven effective in leading the line earlier this season while Olivier Giroud naturally provides his main competition up front.

But while Welbeck won't be handed the opportunity to impress Wenger and work his way back into the starting line-up with a solid performance against Sutton, the Arsenal boss will have to ensure his players are up for the contest against the non-league outfit who will be eyeing a giant killing.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
FA Cup
Danny Welbeck
Football
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again