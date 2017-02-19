Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Ivan Koloff.

Former and current WWE superstars remember the career of Ivan Koloff

News broke this weekend that wrestling legend Ivan Koloff had sadly passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with liver cancer.

Koloff, also known as 'The Russian Bear', has died during a week which several other wrestling legends have also passed on, including Nicole Bass, George 'The Animal' Steele, Marty Prince, and Chavo Guerrero Sr.

His daughter, Rachel Marley, had recently created a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for her father's medical costs after he had been suffering from liver disease for a decade and doctors stating his health was getting worse.

During his time with the WWE, The Russian Bear had only one championship reign. This came when he ended Bruno Sammartino's reign as WWWF champion in January 1971 at Madison Square Garden after Bruno almost held the title for eight years.

He would only hold the title for 21 days before losing it to Pedro Morales in February of the same year.

Many former and current WWE superstars, including Triple H, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, have mourned the loss of The Russian Bear on social media and have shown their respects towards the career that he had in wrestling, which has helped shaped the wrestling business into what it is today.

Koloff's GoFundMe page is still open if you wish to make a donation to help support the Ivan Koloff Memorial Fund.

