Kurt Angle lists the biggest reason he was named to WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle’s future with the WWE has been speculated on more and more as we approach WrestleMania in March.

About two months ago, the fan-favourite was announced as on of the members of the WWE’s 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Angle is a four-time WWE Champion and also held the World Heavyweight Championship belt along with the WCW Championship during his tenure with the company.

His stints as United States and Intercontinental Champions also remain fresh in the minds of fans who came of age watching wrestling in the early 2000s.

Triple H himself has called him one of the most gifted athletes to ever wrestle for the promotion and now he will be honored by the WWE for his service.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the Olympic Medalist offered his thoughts on what was the biggest reason for his induction to the Hall of Fame.

He said: “I believe that social media has made it much easier for the fans to semi-control what’s going on. When somebody’s in high demand, after a while, WWE can’t ignore it.

“I believe maybe social media maybe had a little bit to do with me being able to come back to be inducted in the Hall of Fame. A lot of fans want to see Kurt Angle, one last run in the WWE and it’s become so consistent, it’s crazy and I’m actually in shock at how much support I get on social media.”

These comments point toward how well the WWE listens to their fans on certain matters and responding to that outcry.

While that might be true, his considerable skills have more than a little to do with his Hall of Fame spot, but the fans certainly didn’t hurt.

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle

