WWE

Two champions were crowned at Elimination Chamber.

Why WWE had Naomi capture the Women’s title at Elimination Chamber

SmackDown Live’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view crowned two new champions.

Bray Wyatt survived the main event to capture his first WWE title while Naomi’s Women’s Championship victory over Alexa Bliss took some fans by surprise.

There seems to be quite a lot of confusion surrounding Wyatt’s match at WrestleMania 33, as Randy Orton forfeited his title match after winning the Royal Rumble.

Right now, he’s still expected to face The Eater of Worlds, or Luke Harper will be inserted into the contest to make it a triple threat.

That brings us to the Women’s Championship, as the fans made it clear that they believed Naomi deserved to finally capture her first title in the WWE – even if Bliss was doing fantastic work as a heel.

However, AllWrestlingNews.com have revealed exactly why the WWE had Naomi capture the gold, and they don’t really have any major plans as many initially thought.

They’ve revealed that the only reason Naomi won is so that she can enter WrestleMania 33 as the champion because she’s from Orlando where the event is being held – that’s it.

In fact, as of right now, WWE apparently don’t have any plans for her to defend her gold either as they’re currently discussing a multi-woman tag team match instead.

SmackDown Live have done a great job of building every female up in their storylines, and it would be a real shame if they didn’t get the opportunity to rival the potential Fatal Four Way match from RAW where Charlotte Flair is expected to face Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax.

While a multi-woman tag team match is still a great way to have every woman on the blue band feature at the Grandest Stage of Them All, it’s probably not the type of match Naomi or Bliss would have wanted to feature in.

What do you make of WWE’s reasons for awarding Naomi the Women’s Championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

