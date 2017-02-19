Jose Mourinho gives surprising reaction to Blackburn's goal

Jose Mourinho isn't a man who always does what you'd expect him to as he continues to stamp his own style on Manchester United.

The Red Devils scraped through a tight FA Cup tie against Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon, fighting back from falling behind in the first half.

Rovers striker Danny Graham drew first blood with a sublime finish, only to see Henrikh Mkhitaryan restore parity shortly afterwards.

Article continues below

In the second half, United were forced to bring on the big guns by introducing Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the bench as they continued to struggle to break Blackburn down.

Bringing on Ibrahimovic proved to be a decisive decision, as it was his goal that settled the tie.

Article continues below

However, there was one moment in the first half that was picked up by the cameras, that seemed to show a different side to the often spiky Mourinho.

After Danny Graham found the net, the camera panned over the the United boss, who was stood on the sidelines watching the action unfold.

But instead of losing his temper and barking orders, Mourinho simply nodded his head and applauded the effort.

Clearly, Mourinho had a plan to deal with Rovers, who are currently struggling to stay in the Championship, despite finding it harder than he first anticipated.

United even survived a late scare as Blackburn put the ball past Sergio Romero, only for the chance to be ruled out for offside.

On to the next round now for United...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms