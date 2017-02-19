Arsenal don't send as many of their youngsters out on loan as Chelsea do, but when Arsene Wenger deems one of his players worthy of some time away, it's usually because he intends on giving them a chance to develop with a view to playing for the Gunners at some point.

And one of his youngsters out on loan has given him a reason to be hopeful for the future.

Stephy Mavididi may only be 18, but after joining League One side Charlton Athletic last month, he is already making a name for himself in south London.

The teenager is yet to find the net in the three games he's played for Charlton so far, but his performances have been turning heads.

This was evident in this weekend's FA Cup tie with Rochdale. The game ended 3-3 but the moment of the match undoubtedly belonged to Mavididi.

Having started the game on the bench, manager Karl Robinson brought the Arsenal loanee on during the second half to inject some excitement into Charlton's play.

And Mavididi repaid his manager's trust by picking the ball up in his own half before slaloming his way between five Rochdale players, who couldn't get anywhere near him.

Check the video below...

Sadly, his run didn't result in a goal, as he fired straight at the goalkeeper, but his run was enough to get tongues wagging at the talent he could develop into in the near future.

Certainly, if he had scored, it would easily be considered as a contender for goal of the season, but it wasn't to be.

He'll get another chance to impress in the second leg, though, and provide Arsene Wenger with another reason to take a look at him.

